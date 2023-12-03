Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
5 Groszy 1970 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 0,61 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 20,095,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 5 Groszy
- Year 1970
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Groszy 1970 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1903 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 460. Bidding took place May 26, 2018.
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 35 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 1, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2018
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 26, 2018
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 9, 2018
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
******
