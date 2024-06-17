2 Zlote 1970 MW "Sheaves and fruits" (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1970 "Sheaves and fruits" with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2803 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 24,000. Bidding took place January 13, 2024.

