Poland Period: 1506-2020

2 Zlote 1970 MW "Sheaves and fruits" (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 2 Zlote 1970 MW "Sheaves and fruits" - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 2 Zlote 1970 MW "Sheaves and fruits" - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 2,7 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 2,013,999

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 2 Zlote
  • Year 1970
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (315)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1970 "Sheaves and fruits" with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2803 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 24,000. Bidding took place January 13, 2024.

For the sale of 2 Zlote 1970 "Sheaves and fruits", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

