Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Zlote 1970 MW "Sheaves and fruits" (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Photo by: Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 2,7 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 2,013,999
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 2 Zlote
- Year 1970
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (315)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1970 "Sheaves and fruits" with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2803 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 24,000. Bidding took place January 13, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Bereska (2)
- Cieszyńskie CN (8)
- COINSNET (14)
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
- Karbownik (3)
- Marciniak (18)
- Niemczyk (32)
- Numedux (9)
- Numimarket (30)
- Numis Poland (17)
- Numisor (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (24)
- Stare Monety (15)
- Stary Sklep (13)
- WCN (38)
- WDA - MiM (43)
- Wójcicki (47)
Seller WCN
Date July 18, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 130 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Karbownik
Date June 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 15
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Zlote 1970 "Sheaves and fruits", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search