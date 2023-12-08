Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

20 Groszy 1970 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 20 Groszy 1970 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 20 Groszy 1970 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 1,0 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 20,028,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 20 Groszy
  • Year 1970
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Groszy 1970 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2880 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 850. Bidding took place February 8, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Numimarket (4)
  • Stare Monety (5)
  • WDA - MiM (2)
  • Wójcicki (7)
Poland 20 Groszy 1970 MW at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Poland 20 Groszy 1970 MW at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Poland 20 Groszy 1970 MW at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Poland 20 Groszy 1970 MW at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20 Groszy 1970 MW at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 20 Groszy 1970 MW at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 240 PLN
Poland 20 Groszy 1970 MW at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Poland 20 Groszy 1970 MW at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Groszy 1970 MW at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Poland 20 Groszy 1970 MW at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Groszy 1970 MW at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Poland 20 Groszy 1970 MW at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20 Groszy 1970 MW at auction Stare Monety - May 19, 2023
Poland 20 Groszy 1970 MW at auction Stare Monety - May 19, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Groszy 1970 MW at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Poland 20 Groszy 1970 MW at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Groszy 1970 MW at auction Stare Monety - March 10, 2023
Poland 20 Groszy 1970 MW at auction Stare Monety - March 10, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Groszy 1970 MW at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 20 Groszy 1970 MW at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Groszy 1970 MW at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 20 Groszy 1970 MW at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Groszy 1970 MW at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 20 Groszy 1970 MW at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Groszy 1970 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Poland 20 Groszy 1970 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Groszy 1970 MW at auction Stare Monety - December 3, 2021
Poland 20 Groszy 1970 MW at auction Stare Monety - December 3, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 3, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Groszy 1970 MW at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 20 Groszy 1970 MW at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Groszy 1970 MW at auction Wójcicki - April 1, 2021
Poland 20 Groszy 1970 MW at auction Wójcicki - April 1, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 1, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Groszy 1970 MW at auction Wójcicki - April 1, 2021
Poland 20 Groszy 1970 MW at auction Wójcicki - April 1, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 1, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Groszy 1970 MW at auction Wójcicki - February 28, 2021
Poland 20 Groszy 1970 MW at auction Wójcicki - February 28, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 28, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Groszy 1970 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Poland 20 Groszy 1970 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Groszy 1970 MW at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 20 Groszy 1970 MW at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Groszy 1970 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Poland 20 Groszy 1970 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 9, 2018
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Groszy 1970 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

