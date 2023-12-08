Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
20 Groszy 1970 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 1,0 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 20,028,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 20 Groszy
- Year 1970
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Groszy 1970 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2880 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 850. Bidding took place February 8, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 240 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 3, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 1, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 1, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 28, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Groszy 1970 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
