10 Zlotych 1975 MW AJ "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 7,7 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Mintage UNC 35,000,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 1975
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1975 "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" with mark MW AJ. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 529 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 5,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2024.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 130 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS69 NGC
Selling price
1267 $
Price in auction currency 5000 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2022
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
