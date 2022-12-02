Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 1985 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 10 Zlotych 1985 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 10 Zlotych 1985 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 7,7 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 5,282,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1985
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1985 with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1761 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 380. Bidding took place March 16, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wójcicki (2)
Poland 10 Zlotych 1985 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
66 $
Price in auction currency 260 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1985 MW at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 320 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1985 MW at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1985 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1985 MW at auction Numisbalt - September 19, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1985 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1985 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

