10 Zlotych 1985 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1985 with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1761 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 380. Bidding took place March 16, 2019.

