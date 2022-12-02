Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 1985 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1985 with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1761 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 380. Bidding took place March 16, 2019.
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
66 $
Price in auction currency 260 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 320 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
