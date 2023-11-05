Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
10 Zlotych 1984 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 10 Zlotych 1984 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 10 Zlotych 1984 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 7,7 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 19,064,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1984
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1984 "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 659 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,150. Bidding took place November 30, 2002.

Poland 10 Zlotych 1984 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1984 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1984 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1984 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1984 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Poland 10 Zlotych 1984 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1984 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction WDA - MiM - November 11, 2020
Poland 10 Zlotych 1984 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction WDA - MiM - November 11, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 11, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1984 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction Numisbalt - September 19, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1984 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2020
Poland 10 Zlotych 1984 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2020
Seller COINSNET
Date May 24, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1984 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Poland 10 Zlotych 1984 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1984 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland 10 Zlotych 1984 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1984 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Poland 10 Zlotych 1984 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 29, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 30, 2002
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1984 "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
