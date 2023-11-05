10 Zlotych 1984 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1984 "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 659 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,150. Bidding took place November 30, 2002.

Сondition UNC (7) AU (1) XF (3) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) MS65 (3) MS64 (1) Service NGC (6)