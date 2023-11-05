Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 1984 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 7,7 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 19,064,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 1984
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1984 "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 659 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,150. Bidding took place November 30, 2002.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 11, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
