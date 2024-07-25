10 Zlotych 1959 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1959 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko". This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 783 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 2,700. Bidding took place November 26, 2023.

Сondition UNC (34) XF (1) VF (1) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) MS65 (5) MS64 (8) MS63 (1) Service NGC (14) PCGS (2)

