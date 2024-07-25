Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 1959 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Photo by: WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 12,9 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 13,107,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 1959
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1959 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko". This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 783 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 2,700. Bidding took place November 26, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 200 RUB
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
82 $
Price in auction currency 330 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Karbownik
Date February 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Karbownik
Date February 22, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1959 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
