Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 1959 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 10 Zlotych 1959 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 10 Zlotych 1959 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 12,9 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 13,107,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1959
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1959 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko". This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 783 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 2,700. Bidding took place November 26, 2023.

Service
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Karbownik (2)
  • Marciniak (6)
  • Niemczyk (4)
  • Numimarket (3)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • Rzeszowski DA (5)
  • Stare Monety (2)
  • WCN (6)
  • Wójcicki (6)
Poland 10 Zlotych 1959 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 200 RUB
Poland 10 Zlotych 1959 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Heritage - July 25, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1959 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
82 $
Price in auction currency 330 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1959 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1959 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1959 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1959 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1959 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Karbownik - February 27, 2024
Seller Karbownik
Date February 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1959 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1959 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date August 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date August 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date July 27, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1959 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Karbownik - February 22, 2023
Seller Karbownik
Date February 22, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1959 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1959 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1959 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1959 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1959 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1959 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

