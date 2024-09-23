Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1959

Circulation coins

Obverse 10 Zlotych 1959 200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko
Reverse 10 Zlotych 1959 200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko
10 Zlotych 1959 200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko
Average price 160 $
Sales
0 39
Obverse 10 Zlotych 1959 JG Nicolaus Copernicus
Reverse 10 Zlotych 1959 JG Nicolaus Copernicus
10 Zlotych 1959 JG Nicolaus Copernicus
Average price 25 $
Sales
0 51
Obverse 5 Zlotych 1959 WJ JG Fisherman
Reverse 5 Zlotych 1959 WJ JG Fisherman
5 Zlotych 1959 WJ JG Fisherman
Average price 70 $
Sales
0 168
Obverse 2 Zlote 1959 Sheaves and fruits
Reverse 2 Zlote 1959 Sheaves and fruits
2 Zlote 1959 Sheaves and fruits
Average price 250 $
Sales
0 123
Obverse 5 Groszy 1959
Reverse 5 Groszy 1959
5 Groszy 1959
Average price 75 $
Sales
0 22

Pattern coins

Obverse 10 Zlotych 1959 JG Pattern Nicolaus Copernicus
Reverse 10 Zlotych 1959 JG Pattern Nicolaus Copernicus
10 Zlotych 1959 JG Pattern Nicolaus Copernicus Nickel
Average price 180 $
Sales
0 35
Obverse 10 Zlotych 1959 JG Pattern Nicolaus Copernicus
Reverse 10 Zlotych 1959 JG Pattern Nicolaus Copernicus
10 Zlotych 1959 JG Pattern Nicolaus Copernicus Aluminum
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 5 Zlotych 1959 WJ Pattern Trowel and hammer
Reverse 5 Zlotych 1959 WJ Pattern Trowel and hammer
5 Zlotych 1959 WJ Pattern Trowel and hammer Nickel
Average price 470 $
Sales
0 46
Obverse 5 Zlotych 1959 WJ Pattern Mine
Reverse 5 Zlotych 1959 WJ Pattern Mine
5 Zlotych 1959 WJ Pattern Mine Nickel
Average price 670 $
Sales
0 40
Obverse 5 Zlotych 1959 WJ JG Pattern Fisherman
Reverse 5 Zlotych 1959 WJ JG Pattern Fisherman
5 Zlotych 1959 WJ JG Pattern Fisherman Nickel
Average price 880 $
Sales
0 37
Obverse 5 Zlotych 1959 WJ JG Pattern Fisherman
Reverse 5 Zlotych 1959 WJ JG Pattern Fisherman
5 Zlotych 1959 WJ JG Pattern Fisherman Brass
Average price 1900 $
Sales
0 26
Obverse 5 Zlotych 1959 WJ JG Pattern Fisherman
Reverse 5 Zlotych 1959 WJ JG Pattern Fisherman
5 Zlotych 1959 WJ JG Pattern Fisherman Copper-Nickel
Average price
Sales
0 1
Obverse 2 Zlote 1959 WJ Pattern Sheaves and fruits
Reverse 2 Zlote 1959 WJ Pattern Sheaves and fruits
2 Zlote 1959 WJ Pattern Sheaves and fruits Nickel
Average price 760 $
Sales
0 34
