Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 5 Zlotych 1959 WJ JG "Fisherman". Brass (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Brass

Obverse Pattern 5 Zlotych 1959 WJ JG "Fisherman" Brass - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 5 Zlotych 1959 WJ JG "Fisherman" Brass - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Numis Poland

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 10,1 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 100

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 5 Zlotych
  • Year 1959
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (26) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Zlotych 1959 "Fisherman" with mark WJ JG. Brass. This brass coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 472 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 16,000. Bidding took place December 28, 2023.

Poland 5 Zlotych 1959 WJ JG "Fisherman" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1959 WJ JG "Fisherman" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1747 $
Price in auction currency 7000 PLN
Poland 5 Zlotych 1959 WJ JG "Fisherman" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1959 WJ JG "Fisherman" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1608 $
Price in auction currency 6500 PLN
Poland 5 Zlotych 1959 WJ JG "Fisherman" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Poland 5 Zlotych 1959 WJ JG "Fisherman" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1959 WJ JG "Fisherman" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 5 Zlotych 1959 WJ JG "Fisherman" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1959 WJ JG "Fisherman" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 5 Zlotych 1959 WJ JG "Fisherman" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1959 WJ JG "Fisherman" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Poland 5 Zlotych 1959 WJ JG "Fisherman" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1959 WJ JG "Fisherman" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 5 Zlotych 1959 WJ JG "Fisherman" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1959 WJ JG "Fisherman" (Pattern) at auction Numis Poland - May 22, 2022
Poland 5 Zlotych 1959 WJ JG "Fisherman" (Pattern) at auction Numis Poland - May 22, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date May 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1959 WJ JG "Fisherman" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Poland 5 Zlotych 1959 WJ JG "Fisherman" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1959 WJ JG "Fisherman" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Poland 5 Zlotych 1959 WJ JG "Fisherman" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1959 WJ JG "Fisherman" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2021
Poland 5 Zlotych 1959 WJ JG "Fisherman" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1959 WJ JG "Fisherman" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Poland 5 Zlotych 1959 WJ JG "Fisherman" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1959 WJ JG "Fisherman" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Poland 5 Zlotych 1959 WJ JG "Fisherman" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1959 WJ JG "Fisherman" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Poland 5 Zlotych 1959 WJ JG "Fisherman" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1959 WJ JG "Fisherman" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Poland 5 Zlotych 1959 WJ JG "Fisherman" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1959 WJ JG "Fisherman" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - September 2, 2017
Poland 5 Zlotych 1959 WJ JG "Fisherman" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - September 2, 2017
Seller Marciniak
Date September 2, 2017
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1959 WJ JG "Fisherman" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Poland 5 Zlotych 1959 WJ JG "Fisherman" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 14, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 23, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 31, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date December 1, 2007
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Zlotych 1959 "Fisherman", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

