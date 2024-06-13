Pattern 5 Zlotych 1959 WJ JG "Fisherman". Brass (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Zlotych 1959 "Fisherman" with mark WJ JG. Brass. This brass coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 472 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 16,000. Bidding took place December 28, 2023.

