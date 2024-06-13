Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 5 Zlotych 1959 WJ JG "Fisherman". Brass (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Brass
Photo by: Numis Poland
Specification
- Metal Brass
- Weight 10,1 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 100
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 5 Zlotych
- Year 1959
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (26) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Zlotych 1959 "Fisherman" with mark WJ JG. Brass. This brass coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 472 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 16,000. Bidding took place December 28, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Marciniak (6)
- Niemczyk (5)
- Numis Poland (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (2)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- WCN (9)
- WDA - MiM (2)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1747 $
Price in auction currency 7000 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1608 $
Price in auction currency 6500 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numis Poland
Date May 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date September 2, 2017
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Zlotych 1959 "Fisherman", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search