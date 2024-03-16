Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 2 Zlote 1959 WJ "Sheaves and fruits". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Nickel
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 10,1 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 2 Zlote
- Year 1959
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (34)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2 Zlote 1959 "Sheaves and fruits" with mark WJ. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 790 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 5,000. Bidding took place November 7, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Bereska (1)
- GGN (1)
- Marciniak (4)
- Monety i Medale (1)
- Niemczyk (14)
- Numimarket (6)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- Stary Sklep (4)
- WDA - MiM (2)
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
658 $
Price in auction currency 2600 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition MS68 PCG
Selling price
658 $
Price in auction currency 2600 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition MS65 ANACS
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Zlote 1959 "Sheaves and fruits", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
