2 Zlote 1959 "Sheaves and fruits" (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 2,7 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 7,170,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 2 Zlote
- Year 1959
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (123)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1959 "Sheaves and fruits". This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2650 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 4,200. Bidding took place December 10, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
185 $
Price in auction currency 750 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
349 $
Price in auction currency 1400 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 6
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Zlote 1959 "Sheaves and fruits", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
