Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Zlote 1959 "Sheaves and fruits" (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 2 Zlote 1959 "Sheaves and fruits" - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 2 Zlote 1959 "Sheaves and fruits" - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 2,7 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 7,170,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 2 Zlote
  • Year 1959
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (123)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1959 "Sheaves and fruits". This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2650 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 4,200. Bidding took place December 10, 2022.

Poland 2 Zlote 1959 "Sheaves and fruits" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
185 $
Price in auction currency 750 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote 1959 "Sheaves and fruits" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
349 $
Price in auction currency 1400 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote 1959 "Sheaves and fruits" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1959 "Sheaves and fruits" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1959 "Sheaves and fruits" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1959 "Sheaves and fruits" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1959 "Sheaves and fruits" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1959 "Sheaves and fruits" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1959 "Sheaves and fruits" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1959 "Sheaves and fruits" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1959 "Sheaves and fruits" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1959 "Sheaves and fruits" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1959 "Sheaves and fruits" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1959 "Sheaves and fruits" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1959 "Sheaves and fruits" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1959 "Sheaves and fruits" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1959 "Sheaves and fruits" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1959 "Sheaves and fruits" at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote 1959 "Sheaves and fruits", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

