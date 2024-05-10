Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 1959 JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 10 Zlotych 1959 JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 10 Zlotych 1959 JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 12,9 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 12,559,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1959
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (51)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1959 "Nicolaus Copernicus" with mark JG. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3249 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 2,100. Bidding took place February 6, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (3)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Marciniak (6)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • Numimarket (5)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Stare Monety (9)
  • Stary Sklep (4)
  • WCN (10)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wójcicki (6)
Poland 10 Zlotych 1959 JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction Heritage - July 25, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1959 JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1959 JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 150 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1959 JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1959 JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 95 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1959 JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1959 JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1959 JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1959 JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1959 JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1959 JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1959 JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1959 JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - December 1, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1959 JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - December 1, 2023
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date December 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date October 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1959 JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1959 JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1959 JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1959 JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date August 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date July 27, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1959 JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1959 JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1959 JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction Stare Monety - May 19, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1959 JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction Stare Monety - May 19, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1959 JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1959 JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1959 JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1959 "Nicolaus Copernicus", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic Coins of Poland in 1959 All Polish coins Polish copper-nickel coins Polish coins 10 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search