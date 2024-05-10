Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 1959 JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 12,9 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 12,559,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 1959
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (51)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1959 "Nicolaus Copernicus" with mark JG. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3249 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 2,100. Bidding took place February 6, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 150 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 95 PLN
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
123
