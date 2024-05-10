10 Zlotych 1959 JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1959 "Nicolaus Copernicus" with mark JG. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3249 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 2,100. Bidding took place February 6, 2021.

Сondition UNC (48) AU (3) Condition (slab) MS70 (1) MS66 (4) MS65 (11) MS64 (4) Service NGC (16) PCGS (3) GCN (1)

Seller All companies

BAC (3)

Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)

Heritage (1)

Marciniak (6)

Niemczyk (3)

Numimarket (5)

Russiancoin (1)

Rzeszowski DA (1)

Stare Monety (9)

Stary Sklep (4)

WCN (10)

WDA - MiM (1)

Wójcicki (6)