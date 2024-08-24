Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 5 Zlotych 1959 WJ JG "Fisherman". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Copper-Nickel
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 10,1 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Reeded
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 5 Zlotych
- Year 1959
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Zlotych 1959 "Fisherman" with mark WJ JG. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint
Сondition
