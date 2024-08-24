Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 5 Zlotych 1959 WJ JG "Fisherman". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Copper-Nickel

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 10,1 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Reeded

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 5 Zlotych
  • Year 1959
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Zlotych 1959 "Fisherman" with mark WJ JG. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint

Сondition
  • All companies
  • WCN (1)
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 1995
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Zlotych 1959 "Fisherman", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic Coins of Poland in 1959 All Polish coins Polish copper-nickel coins Polish coins 5 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search