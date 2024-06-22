Pattern 5 Zlotych 1959 WJ "Trowel and hammer". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Zlotych 1959 "Trowel and hammer" with mark WJ. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2413 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 3,500. Bidding took place December 12, 2020.

Сondition UNC (44) AU (1) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS66 (2) MS65 (5) MS64 (5) MS63 (1) Service PCG (1) NGC (13)

Seller All companies

Bereska (1)

Marciniak (5)

Niemczyk (17)

Numimarket (9)

Rauch (1)

Rzeszowski DA (1)

Stary Sklep (4)

Teutoburger (1)

WCN (6)

Wójcicki (1)