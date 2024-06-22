Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 5 Zlotych 1959 WJ "Mine". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Nickel
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 11,6 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 5 Zlotych
- Year 1959
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (40)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Zlotych 1959 "Mine" with mark WJ. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 642 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 4,900. Bidding took place September 15, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Bereska (1)
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- GGN (1)
- Marciniak (3)
- Niemczyk (15)
- Numimarket (6)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- Stary Sklep (4)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WCN (7)
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
482 $
Price in auction currency 1950 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Zlotych 1959 "Mine", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
