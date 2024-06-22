Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 5 Zlotych 1959 WJ "Mine". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 5 Zlotych 1959 WJ "Mine" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 5 Zlotych 1959 WJ "Mine" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 11,6 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 5 Zlotych
  • Year 1959
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (40)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Zlotych 1959 "Mine" with mark WJ. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 642 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 4,900. Bidding took place September 15, 2023.

Poland 5 Zlotych 1959 WJ "Mine" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
482 $
Price in auction currency 1950 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
816 $
Price in auction currency 3200 PLN
Poland 5 Zlotych 1959 WJ "Mine" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1959 WJ "Mine" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1959 WJ "Mine" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1959 WJ "Mine" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1959 WJ "Mine" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1959 WJ "Mine" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1959 WJ "Mine" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1959 WJ "Mine" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1959 WJ "Mine" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1959 WJ "Mine" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1959 WJ "Mine" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1959 WJ "Mine" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1959 WJ "Mine" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1959 WJ "Mine" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1959 WJ "Mine" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1959 WJ "Mine" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1959 WJ "Mine" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Zlotych 1959 "Mine", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

