Pattern 5 Zlotych 1959 WJ "Mine". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Zlotych 1959 "Mine" with mark WJ. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 642 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 4,900. Bidding took place September 15, 2023.

