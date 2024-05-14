Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
5 Zlotych 1959 WJ JG "Fisherman" (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 3,45 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 56,811,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 5 Zlotych
- Year 1959
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (168)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 1959 "Fisherman" with mark WJ JG. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 741 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 3,900. Bidding took place May 30, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- BAC (3)
- Bereska (5)
- Cieszyńskie CN (2)
- COINSNET (9)
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (2)
- GGN (2)
- Karbownik (1)
- Marciniak (15)
- Niemczyk (17)
- Numedux (1)
- Numimarket (17)
- Numis Poland (5)
- RedSquare (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (12)
- Stare Monety (1)
- Stary Sklep (6)
- WCN (26)
- WDA - MiM (23)
- Wójcicki (19)
- Wu-eL (1)
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
284 $
Price in auction currency 1150 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
87 $
Price in auction currency 350 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 8
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Zlotych 1959 "Fisherman", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search