Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5 Zlotych 1959 WJ JG "Fisherman" (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 5 Zlotych 1959 WJ JG "Fisherman" - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 5 Zlotych 1959 WJ JG "Fisherman" - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 3,45 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 56,811,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 5 Zlotych
  • Year 1959
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (168)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 1959 "Fisherman" with mark WJ JG. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 741 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 3,900. Bidding took place May 30, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (3)
  • Bereska (5)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (2)
  • COINSNET (9)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (2)
  • GGN (2)
  • Karbownik (1)
  • Marciniak (15)
  • Niemczyk (17)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numimarket (17)
  • Numis Poland (5)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (12)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Stary Sklep (6)
  • WCN (26)
  • WDA - MiM (23)
  • Wójcicki (19)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Poland 5 Zlotych 1959 WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1959 WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
284 $
Price in auction currency 1150 PLN
Poland 5 Zlotych 1959 WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1959 WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
87 $
Price in auction currency 350 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1959 WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1959 WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1959 WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1959 WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1959 WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1959 WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1959 WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1959 WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1959 WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1959 WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1959 WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1959 WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1959 WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1959 WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1959 WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 5 Zlotych 1959 WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1959 WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 5 Zlotych 1959 WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1959 WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Poland 5 Zlotych 1959 WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

