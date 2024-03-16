Pattern 5 Zlotych 1959 WJ JG "Fisherman". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Zlotych 1959 "Fisherman" with mark WJ JG. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2883 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 5,500. Bidding took place February 10, 2024.

Сondition UNC (36) AU (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (6) MS65 (4) MS63 (2) SP65 (1) Service NGC (10) GCN (1) ANACS (1) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Bereska (1)

Heritage (1)

Marciniak (3)

Monety i Medale (1)

Niemczyk (16)

Numimarket (7)

Rzeszowski DA (1)

Stary Sklep (3)

Teutoburger (1)

WCN (1)

WDA - MiM (1)

Wójcicki (1)