Pattern 5 Zlotych 1959 WJ JG "Fisherman". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Nickel
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 11,5 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 5 Zlotych
- Year 1959
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Zlotych 1959 "Fisherman" with mark WJ JG. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2883 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 5,500. Bidding took place February 10, 2024.
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
938 $
Price in auction currency 3800 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition MS63 GCN
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Zlotych 1959 "Fisherman", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
