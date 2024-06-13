Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
5 Groszy 1959 (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 0,61 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 28,564,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 5 Groszy
- Year 1959
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Groszy 1959 . This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 612 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 750. Bidding took place November 7, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 220 PLN
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date December 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 18, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 3, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 4, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Groszy 1959 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
