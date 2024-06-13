Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5 Groszy 1959 (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 5 Groszy 1959 - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 5 Groszy 1959 - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 0,61 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 28,564,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 5 Groszy
  • Year 1959
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Groszy 1959 . This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 612 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 750. Bidding took place November 7, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Marciniak (6)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Stare Monety (5)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • Wójcicki (3)
Poland 5 Groszy 1959 at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1959 at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Poland 5 Groszy 1959 at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1959 at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 220 PLN
Poland 5 Groszy 1959 at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1959 at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1959 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 5 Groszy 1959 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1959 at auction Stare Monety - March 10, 2023
Poland 5 Groszy 1959 at auction Stare Monety - March 10, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1959 at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 5 Groszy 1959 at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1959 at auction COINSNET - December 4, 2022
Poland 5 Groszy 1959 at auction COINSNET - December 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date December 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1959 at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 5 Groszy 1959 at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1959 at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 5 Groszy 1959 at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1959 at auction Niemczyk - September 18, 2022
Poland 5 Groszy 1959 at auction Niemczyk - September 18, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 18, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1959 at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Poland 5 Groszy 1959 at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1959 at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Poland 5 Groszy 1959 at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1959 at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 5 Groszy 1959 at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1959 at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 5 Groszy 1959 at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1959 at auction Stare Monety - September 3, 2021
Poland 5 Groszy 1959 at auction Stare Monety - September 3, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 3, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1959 at auction Stare Monety - March 5, 2021
Poland 5 Groszy 1959 at auction Stare Monety - March 5, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1959 at auction Stare Monety - December 4, 2020
Poland 5 Groszy 1959 at auction Stare Monety - December 4, 2020
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 4, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1959 at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Poland 5 Groszy 1959 at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1959 at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland 5 Groszy 1959 at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1959 at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland 5 Groszy 1959 at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1959 at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Poland 5 Groszy 1959 at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Groszy 1959 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic Coins of Poland in 1959 All Polish coins Polish aluminum coins Polish coins 5 Groszy Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search