5 Groszy 1959 (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Groszy 1959 . This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 612 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 750. Bidding took place November 7, 2021.

Сondition UNC (22) Condition (slab) MS67 (2) MS66 (6) MS65 (2) Service PCGS (2) NGC (8)

Seller All companies

COINSNET (2)

Marciniak (6)

Niemczyk (3)

Numimarket (2)

Stare Monety (5)

Stary Sklep (1)

Wójcicki (3)