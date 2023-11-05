10 Zlotych 1978 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1978 "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 351 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,150. Bidding took place December 29, 2021.

