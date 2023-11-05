Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 1978 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 10 Zlotych 1978 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 10 Zlotych 1978 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 7,7 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 4,006,999

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1978
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1978 "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 351 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,150. Bidding took place December 29, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • Marciniak (4)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland 10 Zlotych 1978 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1978 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1978 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1978 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1978 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1978 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1978 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1978 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1978 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2021
Poland 10 Zlotych 1978 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1978 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland 10 Zlotych 1978 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1978 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Poland 10 Zlotych 1978 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1978 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 10 Zlotych 1978 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1978 "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic Coins of Poland in 1978 All Polish coins Polish copper-nickel coins Polish coins 10 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search