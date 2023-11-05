Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 1978 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 7,7 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 4,006,999
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 1978
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1978 "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 351 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,150. Bidding took place December 29, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
