Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 1987 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1987 with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2696 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 480. Bidding took place June 25, 2022.
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 130 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 190 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 22, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 28, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1987 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
