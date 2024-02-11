Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 1987 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 10 Zlotych 1987 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 10 Zlotych 1987 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 7,7 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 69,636,000
  • Mintage PROOF 5,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1987
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1987 with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2696 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 480. Bidding took place June 25, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Marciniak (3)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Stary Sklep (3)
  • WDA - MiM (6)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland 10 Zlotych 1987 MW at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1987 MW at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 130 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1987 MW at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1987 MW at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 190 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1987 MW at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1987 MW at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1987 MW at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1987 MW at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1987 MW at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1987 MW at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1987 MW at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1987 MW at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1987 MW at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1987 MW at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1987 MW at auction WDA - MiM - June 22, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1987 MW at auction WDA - MiM - June 22, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 22, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1987 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1987 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1987 MW at auction WDA - MiM - May 28, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1987 MW at auction WDA - MiM - May 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 28, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1987 MW at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Poland 10 Zlotych 1987 MW at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1987 MW at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Poland 10 Zlotych 1987 MW at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1987 MW at auction COINSNET - March 8, 2021
Poland 10 Zlotych 1987 MW at auction COINSNET - March 8, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date March 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1987 MW at auction Numisbalt - September 19, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1987 MW at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland 10 Zlotych 1987 MW at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1987 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Poland 10 Zlotych 1987 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1987 MW at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2017
Poland 10 Zlotych 1987 MW at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2017
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2017
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
