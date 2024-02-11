10 Zlotych 1987 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1987 with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2696 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 480. Bidding took place June 25, 2022.

