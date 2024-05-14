Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 1966 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 12,9 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 4,157,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 1966
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (88)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1966 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 750 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 2,850. Bidding took place February 26, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- BAC (4)
- Bereska (1)
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- Coinhouse (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
- Marciniak (18)
- Niemczyk (11)
- Numimarket (11)
- NUMMUS Olomouc (1)
- Stare Monety (16)
- Stary Sklep (3)
- WCN (6)
- WDA - MiM (7)
- Wójcicki (6)
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 195 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date December 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 5
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1966 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search