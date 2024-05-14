Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 1966 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 10 Zlotych 1966 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 10 Zlotych 1966 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 12,9 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 4,157,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1966
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (88)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1966 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 750 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 2,850. Bidding took place February 26, 2022.

Poland 10 Zlotych 1966 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1966 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 195 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1966 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1966 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1966 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1966 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1966 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1966 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1966 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1966 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1966 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1966 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1966 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1966 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1966 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1966 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1966 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1966 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1966 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1966 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1966 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1966 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1966 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1966 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1966 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1966 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1966 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1966 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1966 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - December 1, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1966 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - December 1, 2023
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date December 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1966 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1966 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1966 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1966 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 5, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1966 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

