10 Zlotych 1966 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1966 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 750 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 2,850. Bidding took place February 26, 2022.

Сondition UNC (85) AU (1) XF (2) Condition (slab) MS68 (1) MS67 (1) MS66 (15) MS65 (13) MS64 (9) MS63 (1) Service NGC (36) PCG (1) PCGS (3)

Seller All companies

BAC (4)

Bereska (1)

Cieszyńskie CN (1)

Coinhouse (1)

COINSNET (1)

Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)

Marciniak (18)

Niemczyk (11)

Numimarket (11)

NUMMUS Olomouc (1)

Stare Monety (16)

Stary Sklep (3)

WCN (6)

WDA - MiM (7)

Wójcicki (6)