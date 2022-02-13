Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 1990 MW. Brass (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Brass
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1990 with mark MW. Brass. This brass coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1376 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 600. Bidding took place October 9, 2021.
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
