10 Zlotych 1990 MW. Brass (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1990 with mark MW. Brass. This brass coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1376 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 600. Bidding took place October 9, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (9) Condition (slab) MS67 (7) MS66 (2) PF67 (1) PF64 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (2) Service NGC (11)