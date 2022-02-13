Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 1990 MW. Brass (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Brass

Obverse 10 Zlotych 1990 MW Brass - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 10 Zlotych 1990 MW Brass - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 4,27 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 106,892,000
  • Mintage PROOF 5,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1990
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1990 with mark MW. Brass. This brass coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1376 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 600. Bidding took place October 9, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Marciniak (3)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Stary Sklep (2)
  • Wójcicki (2)
Poland 10 Zlotych 1990 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1990 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1990 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1990 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1990 MW at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1990 MW at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1990 MW at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1990 MW at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1990 MW at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1990 MW at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1990 MW at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 10 Zlotych 1990 MW at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1990 MW at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 10 Zlotych 1990 MW at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1990 MW at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Poland 10 Zlotych 1990 MW at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1990 MW at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland 10 Zlotych 1990 MW at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1990 MW at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland 10 Zlotych 1990 MW at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1990 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Poland 10 Zlotych 1990 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1990 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic Coins of Poland in 1990 All Polish coins Polish brass coins Polish coins 10 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search