Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 1967 MW JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 9,50 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 2,128,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1967
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1967 "Nicolaus Copernicus" with mark MW JG. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5723 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 440. Bidding took place March 4, 2023.

Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
91 $
Price in auction currency 360 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date October 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date July 27, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date March 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction Coinhouse - October 9, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1967 "Nicolaus Copernicus", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

