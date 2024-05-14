10 Zlotych 1967 MW JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1967 "Nicolaus Copernicus" with mark MW JG. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5723 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 440. Bidding took place March 4, 2023.

Сondition UNC (35) Condition (slab) MS67 (7) MS66 (9) MS65 (7) Service NGC (22) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Coinhouse (1)

Katz (1)

Marciniak (3)

Niemczyk (3)

Numimarket (3)

Rzeszowski DA (1)

Stare Monety (1)

Stary Sklep (1)

WCN (6)

WDA - MiM (5)

Wójcicki (10)