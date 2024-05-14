Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 1967 MW JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Auction Prices (35)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1967 "Nicolaus Copernicus" with mark MW JG. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5723 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 440. Bidding took place March 4, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Coinhouse (1)
- Katz (1)
- Marciniak (3)
- Niemczyk (3)
- Numimarket (3)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- Stare Monety (1)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- WCN (6)
- WDA - MiM (5)
- Wójcicki (10)
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
91 $
Price in auction currency 360 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1967 "Nicolaus Copernicus", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search