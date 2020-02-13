Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 1986 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1986 with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1760 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 460. Bidding took place March 16, 2019.
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
