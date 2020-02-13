Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 1986 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 10 Zlotych 1986 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 10 Zlotych 1986 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 7,7 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 31,043,000
  • Mintage PROOF 5,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1986
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1986 with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1760 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 460. Bidding took place March 16, 2019.

Poland 10 Zlotych 1986 MW at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1986 MW at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1986 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1986 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1986 MW at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Poland 10 Zlotych 1986 MW at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1986 MW at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Poland 10 Zlotych 1986 MW at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1986 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Poland 10 Zlotych 1986 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1986 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

