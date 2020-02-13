10 Zlotych 1986 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1986 with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1760 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 460. Bidding took place March 16, 2019.

Сondition PROOF (4) UNC (1) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) PF68 (2) PF67 (2) ULTRA CAMEO (4) Service NGC (5)