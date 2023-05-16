Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 1982 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1982 "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 675 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 4,200. Bidding took place May 14, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Bereska (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- Marciniak (4)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numimarket (2)
- Numis Poland (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- WCN (1)
- WDA - MiM (4)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition PF68 NGC
Selling price
62 $
Price in auction currency 250 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 30, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 300 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS66 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 15, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date March 8, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2020
Condition PF68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Bereska
Date April 15, 2020
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition PF68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1982 "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search