10 Zlotych 1982 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1982 "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 675 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 4,200. Bidding took place May 14, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (8) UNC (8) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (5) MS65 (2) PF69 (1) PF68 (5) PF67 (2) ULTRA CAMEO (5) PL (1) Service NGC (15)