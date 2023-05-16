Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 1982 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 10 Zlotych 1982 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 10 Zlotych 1982 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 7,7 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 16,341,000
  • Mintage PROOF 5,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1982
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1982 "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 675 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 4,200. Bidding took place May 14, 2023.

Poland 10 Zlotych 1982 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1982 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition PF68 NGC
Selling price
62 $
Price in auction currency 250 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 30, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 300 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1982 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1982 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS66 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1982 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1982 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1982 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1982 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1982 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1982 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1982 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction Numis Poland - March 15, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1982 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction Numis Poland - March 15, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 15, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1982 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1982 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1982 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1982 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1982 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1982 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1982 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1982 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1982 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction COINSNET - March 8, 2021
Poland 10 Zlotych 1982 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction COINSNET - March 8, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date March 8, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1982 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction Numisbalt - September 19, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1982 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Poland 10 Zlotych 1982 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2020
Condition PF68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1982 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction Bereska - April 15, 2020
Poland 10 Zlotych 1982 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction Bereska - April 15, 2020
Seller Bereska
Date April 15, 2020
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1982 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Poland 10 Zlotych 1982 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition PF68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1982 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Poland 10 Zlotych 1982 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1982 "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

