10 Zlotych 1960 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 12,9 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 27,551,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 1960
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1960 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko". This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2042 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 2,200. Bidding took place June 9, 2018.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
69 $
Price in auction currency 280 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 110 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1960 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
