Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 1960 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 10 Zlotych 1960 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 10 Zlotych 1960 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Stary Sklep

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 12,9 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 27,551,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1960
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1960 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko". This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2042 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 2,200. Bidding took place June 9, 2018.

Poland 10 Zlotych 1960 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Heritage - July 25, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1960 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1960 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
69 $
Price in auction currency 280 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1960 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1960 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 110 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1960 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1960 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Stare Monety - March 10, 2023
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1960 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

