10 Zlotych 1960 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1960 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko". This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2042 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 2,200. Bidding took place June 9, 2018.

