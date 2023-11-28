Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 1975 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 10 Zlotych 1975 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 10 Zlotych 1975 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: COINSNET Krzysztof Padzikowski

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 7,7 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 35,000,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1975
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1975 "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 759 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 2,900. Bidding took place December 29, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (4)
  • Niemczyk (4)
  • Numimarket (4)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (2)
  • WDA - MiM (2)
  • Wójcicki (2)
Poland 10 Zlotych 1975 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1975 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1975 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1975 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
78 $
Price in auction currency 310 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1975 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1975 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1975 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1975 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1975 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1975 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1975 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1975 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1975 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1975 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1975 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 10 Zlotych 1975 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1975 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction COINSNET - September 5, 2021
Poland 10 Zlotych 1975 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction COINSNET - September 5, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date September 5, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1975 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction Niemczyk - June 26, 2021
Poland 10 Zlotych 1975 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction Niemczyk - June 26, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 26, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1975 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Poland 10 Zlotych 1975 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1975 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
Poland 10 Zlotych 1975 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition MS63 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1975 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2020
Poland 10 Zlotych 1975 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2020
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1975 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2020
Poland 10 Zlotych 1975 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2020
Seller COINSNET
Date May 24, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1975 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Poland 10 Zlotych 1975 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1975 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 24, 2018
Poland 10 Zlotych 1975 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 24, 2018
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 24, 2018
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1975 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 24, 2018
Poland 10 Zlotych 1975 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 24, 2018
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 24, 2018
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1975 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction Niemczyk - May 26, 2018
Poland 10 Zlotych 1975 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction Niemczyk - May 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 26, 2018
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1975 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction Russiancoin - February 14, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 14, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1975 "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic Coins of Poland in 1975 All Polish coins Polish copper-nickel coins Polish coins 10 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search