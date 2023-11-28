10 Zlotych 1975 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1975 "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 759 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 2,900. Bidding took place December 29, 2020.

Сondition UNC (16) XF (1) VF (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS68 (1) MS67 (2) MS66 (3) MS65 (3) MS64 (5) MS63 (1) PL (2) Service NGC (15)