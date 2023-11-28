Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 1975 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 7,7 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 35,000,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 1975
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1975 "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 759 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 2,900. Bidding took place December 29, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
78 $
Price in auction currency 310 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date September 5, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 26, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition MS63 PL NGC
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 24, 2018
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 24, 2018
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 26, 2018
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1975 "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
