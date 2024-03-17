200 Zlotych 1984 MW SW "XIV Winter Olympic Games - Sarajevo 1984". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 1984 "XIV Winter Olympic Games - Sarajevo 1984" with mark MW SW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2808 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 360. Bidding took place October 14, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (20) UNC (15) No grade (1) Condition (slab) PF69 (2) ULTRA CAMEO (1) Service NGC (2)

Seller All companies

Coinhouse (2)

COINSNET (2)

Katz (3)

Numisbalt (1)

NUMMUS Olomouc (1)

Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)

Stare Monety (6)

Stary Sklep (3)

WCN (12)

Wójcicki (3)

Wu-eL (2)