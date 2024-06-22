Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1984 MW "Swan". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Silver

Obverse Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1984 MW "Swan" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1984 MW "Swan" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Numis Poland

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 16,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3316 oz) 10,3125 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 5,700

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 1000 Zlotych
  • Year 1984
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (45) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1984 "Swan" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 816 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 1,000. Bidding took place November 26, 2023.

Poland 1000 Zlotych 1984 MW "Swan" (Pattern) at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
134 $
Price in auction currency 134 USD
Seller WCN
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
57 $
Price in auction currency 230 PLN
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1984 MW "Swan" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1984 MW "Swan" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1984 MW "Swan" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1984 MW "Swan" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1984 MW "Swan" (Pattern) at auction Spink - April 15, 2024
Seller Spink
Date April 15, 2024
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1984 MW "Swan" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1984 MW "Swan" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1984 MW "Swan" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1984 MW "Swan" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1984 MW "Swan" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1984 MW "Swan" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition SP68 PCGS
Selling price
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1984 MW "Swan" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1984 MW "Swan" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 29, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1984 MW "Swan" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1984 MW "Swan" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1000 Zlotych 1984 "Swan", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

