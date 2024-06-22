Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1984 MW "Swan". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1984 "Swan" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 816 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 1,000. Bidding took place November 26, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (35) UNC (9) No grade (1) Condition (slab) SP68 (1) PF70 (2) PF69 (6) PF68 (9) PF67 (4) ULTRA CAMEO (17) Service NGC (19) PCGS (1) GCN (2)

Seller All companies

Goldberg (1)

Heritage (1)

Leu (1)

Marciniak (1)

Niemczyk (8)

Numimarket (3)

Numis Poland (1)

Rzeszowski DA (1)

Schulman (1)

Spink (1)

Stare Monety (2)

Stary Sklep (14)

WCN (7)

Wójcicki (2)

Wu-eL (1)