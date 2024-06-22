Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1984 MW "Swan". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Silver
Photo by: Numis Poland
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 16,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3316 oz) 10,3125 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 5,700
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 1000 Zlotych
- Year 1984
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1984 "Swan" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 816 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 1,000. Bidding took place November 26, 2023.
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
134 $
Price in auction currency 134 USD
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition SP68 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
