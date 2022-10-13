Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 100 Zlotych 1984 MW TT "Wincenty Witos". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Copper-Nickel

Obverse Pattern 100 Zlotych 1984 MW TT "Wincenty Witos" Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 100 Zlotych 1984 MW TT "Wincenty Witos" Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 11,04 g
  • Diameter 29,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 100 Zlotych
  • Year 1984
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1984 "Wincenty Witos" with mark MW TT. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 745 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 9,500. Bidding took place November 7, 2021.

Poland 100 Zlotych 1984 MW TT "Wincenty Witos" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 1984 MW TT "Wincenty Witos" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
1002 $
Price in auction currency 5000 PLN
Poland 100 Zlotych 1984 MW TT "Wincenty Witos" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 100 Zlotych 1984 MW TT "Wincenty Witos" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
2398 $
Price in auction currency 9500 PLN
Poland 100 Zlotych 1984 MW TT "Wincenty Witos" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - February 25, 2019
Poland 100 Zlotych 1984 MW TT "Wincenty Witos" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - February 25, 2019
Seller Numimarket
Date February 25, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Zlotych 1984 "Wincenty Witos", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
Search