Pattern 200 Zlotych 1984 MW SW "XIV Winter Olympic Games - Sarajevo 1984". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Nickel
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 17,0 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 200 Zlotych
- Year 1984
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 200 Zlotych 1984 "XIV Winter Olympic Games - Sarajevo 1984" with mark MW SW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7143 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 800. Bidding took place March 9, 2024.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
110 $
Price in auction currency 440 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
202 $
Price in auction currency 800 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 30, 2020
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 19, 2019
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
