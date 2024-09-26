Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
20 Zlotych 1984 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 8,7 g
- Diameter 26,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 12,703,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 20 Zlotych
- Year 1984
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 1984 with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 839 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 4,600. Bidding took place October 23, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- COINSNET (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- WDA - MiM (1)
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition MS66 PL NGC
Selling price
1163 $
Price in auction currency 4600 PLN
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Zlotych 1984 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search