20 Zlotych 1984 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 1984 with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 839 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 4,600. Bidding took place October 23, 2021.

Сondition UNC (2) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) PL (1) Service NGC (2)