Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5 Zlotych 1984 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 5 Zlotych 1984 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 5 Zlotych 1984 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 5,0 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 85,598,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 5 Zlotych
  • Year 1984
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 1984 with mark MW. This brass coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 853 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 2,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.

Poland 5 Zlotych 1984 MW at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 5 Zlotych 1984 MW at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 140 PLN
Poland 5 Zlotych 1984 MW at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 5 Zlotych 1984 MW at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Seller WCN
Date September 1, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1984 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 5 Zlotych 1984 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1984 MW at auction Pegasus Auctions - March 27, 2022
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date March 27, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1984 MW at auction Niemczyk - June 26, 2021
Poland 5 Zlotych 1984 MW at auction Niemczyk - June 26, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1984 MW at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Poland 5 Zlotych 1984 MW at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1984 MW at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Poland 5 Zlotych 1984 MW at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS66 PL NGC
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1984 MW at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2020
Poland 5 Zlotych 1984 MW at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2020
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1984 MW at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland 5 Zlotych 1984 MW at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1984 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Poland 5 Zlotych 1984 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1984 MW at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 5 Zlotych 1984 MW at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Zlotych 1984 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

