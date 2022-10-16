5 Zlotych 1984 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 1984 with mark MW. This brass coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 853 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 2,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.

Сondition UNC (10) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS66 (4) MS65 (2) MS64 (1) PL (2) Service NGC (9)