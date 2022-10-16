Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
5 Zlotych 1984 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl
Specification
- Metal Brass
- Weight 5,0 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 85,598,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 5 Zlotych
- Year 1984
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 1984 with mark MW. This brass coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 853 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 2,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- COINSNET (1)
- Marciniak (4)
- Niemczyk (2)
- Numimarket (1)
- Pegasus Auctions (1)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- WCN (1)
- WDA - MiM (1)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 140 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS66 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Zlotych 1984 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search