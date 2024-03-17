Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
200 Zlotych 1984 MW "XXIII Summer Olympic Games - Los Angeles 1984". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Silver
Photo by: Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 17,6 g
- Pure silver (0,4244 oz) 13,2 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 16,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 200 Zlotych
- Year 1984
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (38)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 1984 "XXIII Summer Olympic Games - Los Angeles 1984" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62257 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 129. Bidding took place May 14, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- COINSNET (2)
- Katz (2)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Numismatica Ferrarese (1)
- NUMMUS Olomouc (1)
- Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
- Stare Monety (5)
- Stary Sklep (4)
- WCN (13)
- Wójcicki (4)
- Wu-eL (2)
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
12
