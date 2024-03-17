Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

200 Zlotych 1984 MW "XXIII Summer Olympic Games - Los Angeles 1984". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Silver

Obverse 200 Zlotych 1984 MW "XXIII Summer Olympic Games - Los Angeles 1984" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 200 Zlotych 1984 MW "XXIII Summer Olympic Games - Los Angeles 1984" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 17,6 g
  • Pure silver (0,4244 oz) 13,2 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 16,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 200 Zlotych
  • Year 1984
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (38)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 1984 "XXIII Summer Olympic Games - Los Angeles 1984" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62257 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 129. Bidding took place May 14, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Katz (2)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Numismatica Ferrarese (1)
  • NUMMUS Olomouc (1)
  • Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
  • Stare Monety (5)
  • Stary Sklep (4)
  • WCN (13)
  • Wójcicki (4)
  • Wu-eL (2)
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 85 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date March 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date March 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1984 MW "XXIII Summer Olympic Games - Los Angeles 1984" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1984 MW "XXIII Summer Olympic Games - Los Angeles 1984" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1984 MW "XXIII Summer Olympic Games - Los Angeles 1984" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1984 MW "XXIII Summer Olympic Games - Los Angeles 1984" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1984 MW "XXIII Summer Olympic Games - Los Angeles 1984" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1984 MW "XXIII Summer Olympic Games - Los Angeles 1984" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1984 MW "XXIII Summer Olympic Games - Los Angeles 1984" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date August 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date July 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1984 MW "XXIII Summer Olympic Games - Los Angeles 1984" at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date January 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date December 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1984 MW "XXIII Summer Olympic Games - Los Angeles 1984" at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 200 Zlotych 1984 "XXIII Summer Olympic Games - Los Angeles 1984", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search