Pattern 100 Zlotych 1984 MW "40 years of Polish People's Republic". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Copper-Nickel
Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 10,75 g
- Diameter 29,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 100 Zlotych
- Year 1984
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1984 "40 years of Polish People's Republic" with mark MW. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 746 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 9,000. Bidding took place November 7, 2021.
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
1302 $
Price in auction currency 6500 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
2272 $
Price in auction currency 9000 PLN
