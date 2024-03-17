Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1984 MW "40 years of Polish People's Republic". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Silver

Obverse Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1984 MW "40 years of Polish People's Republic" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1984 MW "40 years of Polish People's Republic" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 16,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3316 oz) 10,3125 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 2,004

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 1000 Zlotych
  • Year 1984
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1984 "40 years of Polish People's Republic" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2868 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 950. Bidding took place February 10, 2024.

Seller WCN
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
106 $
Price in auction currency 430 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
117 $
Price in auction currency 460 PLN
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1984 MW "40 years of Polish People's Republic" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1984 MW "40 years of Polish People's Republic" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1984 MW "40 years of Polish People's Republic" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1984 MW "40 years of Polish People's Republic" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1984 MW "40 years of Polish People's Republic" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1984 MW "40 years of Polish People's Republic" (Pattern) at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1984 MW "40 years of Polish People's Republic" (Pattern) at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1984 MW "40 years of Polish People's Republic" (Pattern) at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date October 20, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1984 MW "40 years of Polish People's Republic" (Pattern) at auction Stare Monety - March 4, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 4, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1984 MW "40 years of Polish People's Republic" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1984 MW "40 years of Polish People's Republic" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 26, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 26, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1984 MW "40 years of Polish People's Republic" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
