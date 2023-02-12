Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 1 Zloty 1984 MW. Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Copper-Nickel
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 7,7 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 1 Zloty
- Year 1984
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (22)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Zloty 1984 with mark MW. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 490 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 3,900. Bidding took place October 12, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
664 $
Price in auction currency 2700 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
772 $
Price in auction currency 3450 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 12, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date February 25, 2019
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2018
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 26, 2018
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 9, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 11, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date April 21, 2017
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Zloty 1984 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
