Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 1 Zloty 1984 MW. Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Copper-Nickel

Obverse Pattern 1 Zloty 1984 MW Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 1 Zloty 1984 MW Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 7,7 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 1 Zloty
  • Year 1984
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (22)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Zloty 1984 with mark MW. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 490 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 3,900. Bidding took place October 12, 2019.

Poland 1 Zloty 1984 MW (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1984 MW (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
664 $
Price in auction currency 2700 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty 1984 MW (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1984 MW (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
772 $
Price in auction currency 3450 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty 1984 MW (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1984 MW (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1984 MW (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Poland 1 Zloty 1984 MW (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1984 MW (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Poland 1 Zloty 1984 MW (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1984 MW (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Poland 1 Zloty 1984 MW (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1984 MW (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Poland 1 Zloty 1984 MW (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1984 MW (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Poland 1 Zloty 1984 MW (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1984 MW (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 12, 2019
Poland 1 Zloty 1984 MW (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 12, 2019
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 12, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1984 MW (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - September 23, 2019
Poland 1 Zloty 1984 MW (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - September 23, 2019
Seller Numimarket
Date September 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1984 MW (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - February 25, 2019
Poland 1 Zloty 1984 MW (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - February 25, 2019
Seller Numimarket
Date February 25, 2019
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1984 MW (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 1 Zloty 1984 MW (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1984 MW (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2018
Poland 1 Zloty 1984 MW (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2018
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2018
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1984 MW (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Poland 1 Zloty 1984 MW (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1984 MW (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 26, 2018
Poland 1 Zloty 1984 MW (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 26, 2018
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1984 MW (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Poland 1 Zloty 1984 MW (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 9, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1984 MW (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 11, 2017
Poland 1 Zloty 1984 MW (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 11, 2017
Seller Marciniak
Date June 11, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1984 MW (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - April 21, 2017
Poland 1 Zloty 1984 MW (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - April 21, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date April 21, 2017
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1984 MW (Pattern) at auction PDA & PGN - January 19, 2013
Seller PDA & PGN
Date January 19, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1984 MW (Pattern) at auction Felzmann - June 27, 2011
Seller Felzmann
Date June 27, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price

