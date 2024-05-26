Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
500 Zlotych 1984 MW EO "Swan". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Silver
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 16,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3979 oz) 12,375 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 10,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 500 Zlotych
- Year 1984
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 500 Zlotych 1984 "Swan" with mark MW EO. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62551 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 204. Bidding took place January 13, 2021.
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
69 $
Price in auction currency 69 USD
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numis Poland
Date July 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition PF70 GCN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
