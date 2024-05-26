Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

500 Zlotych 1984 MW EO "Swan". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Silver

Obverse 500 Zlotych 1984 MW EO "Swan" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 500 Zlotych 1984 MW EO "Swan" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 16,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3979 oz) 12,375 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 10,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 500 Zlotych
  • Year 1984
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (48)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 500 Zlotych 1984 "Swan" with mark MW EO. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62551 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 204. Bidding took place January 13, 2021.

Poland 500 Zlotych 1984 MW EO "Swan" at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
69 $
Price in auction currency 69 USD
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
67 $
Price in auction currency 270 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 500 Zlotych 1984 MW EO "Swan" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Poland 500 Zlotych 1984 MW EO "Swan" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 500 Zlotych 1984 MW EO "Swan" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - May 16, 2024
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 500 Zlotych 1984 MW EO "Swan" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Poland 500 Zlotych 1984 MW EO "Swan" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 500 Zlotych 1984 MW EO "Swan" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 500 Zlotych 1984 MW EO "Swan" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 500 Zlotych 1984 MW EO "Swan" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Poland 500 Zlotych 1984 MW EO "Swan" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 500 Zlotych 1984 MW EO "Swan" at auction Numis Poland - July 12, 2023
Poland 500 Zlotych 1984 MW EO "Swan" at auction Numis Poland - July 12, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date July 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 500 Zlotych 1984 MW EO "Swan" at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Poland 500 Zlotych 1984 MW EO "Swan" at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 500 Zlotych 1984 MW EO "Swan" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Poland 500 Zlotych 1984 MW EO "Swan" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition PF70 GCN
Selling price
******
Poland 500 Zlotych 1984 MW EO "Swan" at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Poland 500 Zlotych 1984 MW EO "Swan" at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date March 30, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 500 Zlotych 1984 MW EO "Swan" at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Poland 500 Zlotych 1984 MW EO "Swan" at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date December 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 500 Zlotych 1984 MW EO "Swan" at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Poland 500 Zlotych 1984 MW EO "Swan" at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 500 Zlotych 1984 MW EO "Swan" at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Poland 500 Zlotych 1984 MW EO "Swan" at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 500 Zlotych 1984 "Swan", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

