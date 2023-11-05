Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Zlote 1984 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 2 Zlote 1984 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 2 Zlote 1984 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 3,0 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 59,999,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 2 Zlote
  • Year 1984
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1984 with mark MW. This brass coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2390 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 650. Bidding took place June 19, 2022.

Poland 2 Zlote 1984 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote 1984 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote 1984 MW at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote 1984 MW at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
147 $
Price in auction currency 650 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote 1984 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote 1984 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1984 MW at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote 1984 MW at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1984 MW at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote 1984 MW at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1984 MW at auction COINSNET - December 5, 2021
Poland 2 Zlote 1984 MW at auction COINSNET - December 5, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1984 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Poland 2 Zlote 1984 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1984 MW at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 2 Zlote 1984 MW at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1984 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 24, 2018
Poland 2 Zlote 1984 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 24, 2018
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 24, 2018
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 29, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote 1984 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

