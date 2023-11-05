Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Zlote 1984 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Specification
- Metal Brass
- Weight 3,0 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 59,999,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 2 Zlote
- Year 1984
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1984 with mark MW. This brass coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2390 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 650. Bidding took place June 19, 2022.
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
147 $
Price in auction currency 650 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 24, 2018
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
