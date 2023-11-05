2 Zlote 1984 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1984 with mark MW. This brass coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2390 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 650. Bidding took place June 19, 2022.

Сondition UNC (9) AU (1) Condition (slab) MS67 (2) MS66 (4) MS65 (1) Service NGC (7)