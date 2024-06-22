Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1984 MW "Wincenty Witos". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Silver
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 16,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3316 oz) 10,3125 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 3,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 1000 Zlotych
- Year 1984
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1984 "Wincenty Witos" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2865 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 650. Bidding took place February 10, 2024.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 4, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 26, 2021
Condition PF67 GCN
Selling price
