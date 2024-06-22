Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1984 MW "Wincenty Witos". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Silver

Obverse Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1984 MW "Wincenty Witos" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1984 MW "Wincenty Witos" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 16,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3316 oz) 10,3125 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 3,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 1000 Zlotych
  • Year 1984
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (19) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1984 "Wincenty Witos" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2865 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 650. Bidding took place February 10, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Stare Monety (4)
  • Stary Sklep (5)
  • WCN (4)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Seller WCN
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 170 PLN
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1984 MW "Wincenty Witos" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1984 MW "Wincenty Witos" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1984 MW "Wincenty Witos" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1984 MW "Wincenty Witos" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1984 MW "Wincenty Witos" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1984 MW "Wincenty Witos" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1984 MW "Wincenty Witos" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1984 MW "Wincenty Witos" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1984 MW "Wincenty Witos" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1984 MW "Wincenty Witos" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1984 MW "Wincenty Witos" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1984 MW "Wincenty Witos" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1984 MW "Wincenty Witos" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1984 MW "Wincenty Witos" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1984 MW "Wincenty Witos" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1984 MW "Wincenty Witos" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1984 MW "Wincenty Witos" (Pattern) at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1984 MW "Wincenty Witos" (Pattern) at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1984 MW "Wincenty Witos" (Pattern) at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1984 MW "Wincenty Witos" (Pattern) at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1984 MW "Wincenty Witos" (Pattern) at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1984 MW "Wincenty Witos" (Pattern) at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1984 MW "Wincenty Witos" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1984 MW "Wincenty Witos" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1984 MW "Wincenty Witos" (Pattern) at auction Stare Monety - March 4, 2022
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1984 MW "Wincenty Witos" (Pattern) at auction Stare Monety - March 4, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 4, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1984 MW "Wincenty Witos" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 26, 2021
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1984 MW "Wincenty Witos" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 26, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 26, 2021
Condition PF67 GCN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1984 MW "Wincenty Witos" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1984 MW "Wincenty Witos" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1000 Zlotych 1984 "Wincenty Witos", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
