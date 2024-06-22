Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1984 MW "Wincenty Witos". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1984 "Wincenty Witos" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2865 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 650. Bidding took place February 10, 2024.

Сondition PROOF (14) UNC (4) No grade (1) Condition (slab) PF69 (3) PF68 (1) PF67 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (4) Service NGC (4) GCN (1)