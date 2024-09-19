Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 200 Zlotych 1984 MW SW "XIV Winter Olympic Games - Sarajevo 1984". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Silver
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 17,7 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 200 Zlotych
- Year 1984
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (0) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where to sell?
For the sale of 200 Zlotych 1984 "XIV Winter Olympic Games - Sarajevo 1984", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
