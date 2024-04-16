Pattern 100 Zlotych 1984 MW TT "Wincenty Witos". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1984 "Wincenty Witos" with mark MW TT. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1546 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 600. Bidding took place February 11, 2023.

