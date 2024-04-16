Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 100 Zlotych 1984 MW TT "Wincenty Witos". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Nickel
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 13,4 g
- Diameter 29,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 100 Zlotych
- Year 1984
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1984 "Wincenty Witos" with mark MW TT. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1546 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 600. Bidding took place February 11, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
94 $
Price in auction currency 380 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 300 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
