Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1984 MW "40 years of Polish People's Republic". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1984 "40 years of Polish People's Republic" with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1070 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 800. Bidding took place November 7, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (17) UNC (5) No grade (1) Condition (slab) PF68 (3) ULTRA CAMEO (2) Service NGC (3)

Seller All companies

Bereska (1)

GGN (1)

Marciniak (3)

Niemczyk (11)

Numimarket (4)

Teutoburger (1)

WCN (1)

Wu-eL (1)