Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 200 Zlotych 1984 MW "XXIII Summer Olympic Games - Los Angeles 1984". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 200 Zlotych 1984 MW "XXIII Summer Olympic Games - Los Angeles 1984" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 200 Zlotych 1984 MW "XXIII Summer Olympic Games - Los Angeles 1984" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 17,1 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 200 Zlotych
  • Year 1984
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (32) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 200 Zlotych 1984 "XXIII Summer Olympic Games - Los Angeles 1984" with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7144 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 700. Bidding took place March 9, 2024.

Poland 200 Zlotych 1984 MW "XXIII Summer Olympic Games - Los Angeles 1984" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 200 Zlotych 1984 MW "XXIII Summer Olympic Games - Los Angeles 1984" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
87 $
Price in auction currency 350 PLN
Poland 200 Zlotych 1984 MW "XXIII Summer Olympic Games - Los Angeles 1984" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 200 Zlotych 1984 MW "XXIII Summer Olympic Games - Los Angeles 1984" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
104 $
Price in auction currency 420 PLN
Poland 200 Zlotych 1984 MW "XXIII Summer Olympic Games - Los Angeles 1984" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 200 Zlotych 1984 MW "XXIII Summer Olympic Games - Los Angeles 1984" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1984 MW "XXIII Summer Olympic Games - Los Angeles 1984" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland 200 Zlotych 1984 MW "XXIII Summer Olympic Games - Los Angeles 1984" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1984 MW "XXIII Summer Olympic Games - Los Angeles 1984" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Poland 200 Zlotych 1984 MW "XXIII Summer Olympic Games - Los Angeles 1984" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1984 MW "XXIII Summer Olympic Games - Los Angeles 1984" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 200 Zlotych 1984 MW "XXIII Summer Olympic Games - Los Angeles 1984" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1984 MW "XXIII Summer Olympic Games - Los Angeles 1984" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 200 Zlotych 1984 MW "XXIII Summer Olympic Games - Los Angeles 1984" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1984 MW "XXIII Summer Olympic Games - Los Angeles 1984" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 200 Zlotych 1984 MW "XXIII Summer Olympic Games - Los Angeles 1984" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1984 MW "XXIII Summer Olympic Games - Los Angeles 1984" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Poland 200 Zlotych 1984 MW "XXIII Summer Olympic Games - Los Angeles 1984" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1984 MW "XXIII Summer Olympic Games - Los Angeles 1984" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Poland 200 Zlotych 1984 MW "XXIII Summer Olympic Games - Los Angeles 1984" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1984 MW "XXIII Summer Olympic Games - Los Angeles 1984" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 200 Zlotych 1984 MW "XXIII Summer Olympic Games - Los Angeles 1984" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1984 MW "XXIII Summer Olympic Games - Los Angeles 1984" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 200 Zlotych 1984 MW "XXIII Summer Olympic Games - Los Angeles 1984" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1984 MW "XXIII Summer Olympic Games - Los Angeles 1984" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 200 Zlotych 1984 MW "XXIII Summer Olympic Games - Los Angeles 1984" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1984 MW "XXIII Summer Olympic Games - Los Angeles 1984" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Poland 200 Zlotych 1984 MW "XXIII Summer Olympic Games - Los Angeles 1984" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1984 MW "XXIII Summer Olympic Games - Los Angeles 1984" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Poland 200 Zlotych 1984 MW "XXIII Summer Olympic Games - Los Angeles 1984" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1984 MW "XXIII Summer Olympic Games - Los Angeles 1984" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Poland 200 Zlotych 1984 MW "XXIII Summer Olympic Games - Los Angeles 1984" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1984 MW "XXIII Summer Olympic Games - Los Angeles 1984" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Poland 200 Zlotych 1984 MW "XXIII Summer Olympic Games - Los Angeles 1984" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1984 MW "XXIII Summer Olympic Games - Los Angeles 1984" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Poland 200 Zlotych 1984 MW "XXIII Summer Olympic Games - Los Angeles 1984" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1984 MW "XXIII Summer Olympic Games - Los Angeles 1984" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Poland 200 Zlotych 1984 MW "XXIII Summer Olympic Games - Los Angeles 1984" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 200 Zlotych 1984 "XXIII Summer Olympic Games - Los Angeles 1984", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

