Pattern 100 Zlotych 1984 MW "40 years of Polish People's Republic". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Nickel
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 13,3 g
- Diameter 29,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 100 Zlotych
- Year 1984
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1984 "40 years of Polish People's Republic" with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 172 sold at the Numis Poland auction for PLN 650. Bidding took place July 11, 2023.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 340 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date September 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numis Poland
Date July 12, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 100 Zlotych 1984 "40 years of Polish People's Republic", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
