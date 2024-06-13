Pattern 100 Zlotych 1984 MW "40 years of Polish People's Republic". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1984 "40 years of Polish People's Republic" with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 172 sold at the Numis Poland auction for PLN 650. Bidding took place July 11, 2023.

