Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW "National Act Of School Aid". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1986 "National Act Of School Aid" with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1567 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 575. Bidding took place February 11, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (18) UNC (16) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) PF69 (1) PF68 (3) CAMEO (1) ULTRA CAMEO (3) Service NGC (4)

Seller All companies

Bereska (1)

COINSNET (1)

Marciniak (6)

Niemczyk (11)

Numimarket (5)

NumisCorner (1)

Stary Sklep (1)

Teutoburger (1)

WCN (3)

WDA - MiM (4)

Wu-eL (1)