Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW "National Act Of School Aid". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Nickel
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 16,6 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 1000 Zlotych
- Year 1986
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1986 "National Act Of School Aid" with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1567 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 575. Bidding took place February 11, 2023.
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 16, 2024
Condition MS63
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 12 EUR
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
82 $
Price in auction currency 330 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 25, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
