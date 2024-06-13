Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW "National Act Of School Aid". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW "National Act Of School Aid" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW "National Act Of School Aid" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 16,6 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 1000 Zlotych
  • Year 1986
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (35) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1986 "National Act Of School Aid" with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1567 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 575. Bidding took place February 11, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Bereska (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Marciniak (6)
  • Niemczyk (11)
  • Numimarket (5)
  • NumisCorner (1)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WCN (3)
  • WDA - MiM (4)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW "National Act Of School Aid" (Pattern) at auction NumisCorner - June 16, 2024
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 16, 2024
Condition MS63
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 12 EUR
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW "National Act Of School Aid" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW "National Act Of School Aid" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
82 $
Price in auction currency 330 PLN
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW "National Act Of School Aid" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW "National Act Of School Aid" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW "National Act Of School Aid" (Pattern) at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW "National Act Of School Aid" (Pattern) at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date August 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW "National Act Of School Aid" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW "National Act Of School Aid" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW "National Act Of School Aid" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW "National Act Of School Aid" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW "National Act Of School Aid" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW "National Act Of School Aid" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW "National Act Of School Aid" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - June 22, 2022
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW "National Act Of School Aid" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - June 22, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW "National Act Of School Aid" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW "National Act Of School Aid" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW "National Act Of School Aid" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW "National Act Of School Aid" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW "National Act Of School Aid" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW "National Act Of School Aid" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW "National Act Of School Aid" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW "National Act Of School Aid" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW "National Act Of School Aid" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW "National Act Of School Aid" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW "National Act Of School Aid" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - March 25, 2021
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW "National Act Of School Aid" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - March 25, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 25, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW "National Act Of School Aid" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW "National Act Of School Aid" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW "National Act Of School Aid" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW "National Act Of School Aid" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW "National Act Of School Aid" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW "National Act Of School Aid" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW "National Act Of School Aid" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 20, 2020
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW "National Act Of School Aid" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 20, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date April 20, 2020
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1000 Zlotych 1986 "National Act Of School Aid", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic Coins of Poland in 1986 All Polish coins Polish nickel coins Polish coins 1000 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search