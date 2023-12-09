Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW ET "Owl". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Nickel
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 16,1 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 1000 Zlotych
- Year 1986
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (22) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1986 "Owl" with mark MW ET. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 892 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 2,250. Bidding took place April 14, 2024.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
247 $
Price in auction currency 1000 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
555 $
Price in auction currency 2250 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Bereska
Date April 27, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 8, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 26, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
