Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1987 "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" with mark MW ET. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1133 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 240. Bidding took place February 13, 2021.

