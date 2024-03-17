Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Silver

Obverse Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 16,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3979 oz) 12,375 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 10,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 1000 Zlotych
  • Year 1987
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1987 "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" with mark MW ET. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1133 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 240. Bidding took place February 13, 2021.

Seller WCN
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" (Pattern) at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" (Pattern) at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" (Pattern) at auction Numis Poland - February 18, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date February 18, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" (Pattern) at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" (Pattern) at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" (Pattern) at auction Katz - November 13, 2022
Seller Katz
Date November 13, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" (Pattern) at auction Stare Monety - March 4, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 4, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" (Pattern) at auction Karbownik - November 23, 2021
Seller Karbownik
Date November 23, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" (Pattern) at auction Stare Monety - September 3, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 3, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

