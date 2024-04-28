Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XV Winter Olympic Games - Calgary 1988". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Silver
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 16,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3979 oz) 12,375 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 10,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 1000 Zlotych
- Year 1987
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1987 "XV Winter Olympic Games - Calgary 1988" with mark MW ET. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 779 sold at the CoinsNB auction for EUR 61. Bidding took place December 16, 2023.
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 170 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 16, 2023
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date September 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numis Poland
Date July 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1000 Zlotych 1987 "XV Winter Olympic Games - Calgary 1988", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
