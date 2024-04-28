Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XV Winter Olympic Games - Calgary 1988". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Silver

Obverse Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XV Winter Olympic Games - Calgary 1988" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XV Winter Olympic Games - Calgary 1988" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 16,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3979 oz) 12,375 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 10,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 1000 Zlotych
  • Year 1987
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (34) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1987 "XV Winter Olympic Games - Calgary 1988" with mark MW ET. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 779 sold at the CoinsNB auction for EUR 61. Bidding took place December 16, 2023.

Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 85 PLN
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XV Winter Olympic Games - Calgary 1988" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XV Winter Olympic Games - Calgary 1988" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 170 PLN
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XV Winter Olympic Games - Calgary 1988" (Pattern) at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date March 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date March 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date March 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XV Winter Olympic Games - Calgary 1988" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XV Winter Olympic Games - Calgary 1988" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XV Winter Olympic Games - Calgary 1988" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XV Winter Olympic Games - Calgary 1988" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XV Winter Olympic Games - Calgary 1988" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XV Winter Olympic Games - Calgary 1988" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XV Winter Olympic Games - Calgary 1988" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XV Winter Olympic Games - Calgary 1988" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XV Winter Olympic Games - Calgary 1988" (Pattern) at auction Katz - December 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XV Winter Olympic Games - Calgary 1988" (Pattern) at auction CoinsNB - December 16, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 16, 2023
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XV Winter Olympic Games - Calgary 1988" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XV Winter Olympic Games - Calgary 1988" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XV Winter Olympic Games - Calgary 1988" (Pattern) at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XV Winter Olympic Games - Calgary 1988" (Pattern) at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XV Winter Olympic Games - Calgary 1988" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XV Winter Olympic Games - Calgary 1988" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XV Winter Olympic Games - Calgary 1988" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XV Winter Olympic Games - Calgary 1988" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XV Winter Olympic Games - Calgary 1988" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XV Winter Olympic Games - Calgary 1988" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date September 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XV Winter Olympic Games - Calgary 1988" (Pattern) at auction Numis Poland - July 12, 2023
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XV Winter Olympic Games - Calgary 1988" (Pattern) at auction Numis Poland - July 12, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date July 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XV Winter Olympic Games - Calgary 1988" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XV Winter Olympic Games - Calgary 1988" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1000 Zlotych 1987 "XV Winter Olympic Games - Calgary 1988", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

