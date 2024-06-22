Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1985 MW "Squirrel". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1985 "Squirrel" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2561 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 775. Bidding took place March 20, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (27) UNC (3) No grade (5) Condition (slab) PF69 (4) PF67 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (3) Service NGC (4) PCG (1)

Seller All companies

Gärtner (2)

Heritage (2)

Marciniak (1)

Niemczyk (10)

Numimarket (1)

Russian Heritage (1)

Russiancoin (4)

Rzeszowski DA (1)

Stare Monety (3)

Stary Sklep (3)

Teutoburger (1)

WCN (3)

Wójcicki (3)