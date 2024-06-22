Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1985 MW "Squirrel". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Silver

Obverse Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1985 MW "Squirrel" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1985 MW "Squirrel" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 16,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3979 oz) 12,375 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 2,500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 1000 Zlotych
  • Year 1985
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (35) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1985 "Squirrel" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2561 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 775. Bidding took place March 20, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Gärtner (2)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (10)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (4)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Stare Monety (3)
  • Stary Sklep (3)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WCN (3)
  • Wójcicki (3)
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1985 MW "Squirrel" (Pattern) at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
169 $
Price in auction currency 169 USD
Seller WCN
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
129 $
Price in auction currency 520 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1985 MW "Squirrel" (Pattern) at auction Heritage - November 26, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 26, 2023
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1985 MW "Squirrel" (Pattern) at auction Russiancoin - January 26, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2022
Condition PF69 PCG
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1985 MW "Squirrel" (Pattern) at auction Russiancoin - October 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1985 MW "Squirrel" (Pattern) at auction Russiancoin - August 18, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1985 MW "Squirrel" (Pattern) at auction Gärtner - June 25, 2022
Seller Gärtner
Date June 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

