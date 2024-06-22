Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1985 MW "Squirrel". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Silver
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 16,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3979 oz) 12,375 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 2,500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 1000 Zlotych
- Year 1985
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (35) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1985 "Squirrel" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2561 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 775. Bidding took place March 20, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Gärtner (2)
- Heritage (2)
- Marciniak (1)
- Niemczyk (10)
- Numimarket (1)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- Russiancoin (4)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- Stare Monety (3)
- Stary Sklep (3)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WCN (3)
- Wójcicki (3)
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
169 $
Price in auction currency 169 USD
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date November 26, 2023
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2022
Condition PF69 PCG
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1000 Zlotych 1985 "Squirrel", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search